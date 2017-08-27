Manipur rich in resources : Jayantakumar

Imphal, August 26 2017: Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar Singh has said that the State is rich in resources of different kind.

He was addressing the morning session of the 10th State Level Manipur Pineapple Festival, 2017 which was held at Khousabung Village, DCC Headquarters, Churachandpur today .

He expressed that organizing such festivals with competitive spirit will enhance the performance of the farmers at different levels.

Co- operation and mutual understanding should be developed among the farmers in order to enable them to choose their suitable activities , he added.

The Minister also called for farmers’ unity and urged them to produce at large scale which may lead to expansion of trade.

Regarding preservation of horticulture products, he maintained that the Government is planning to set up cold storage facilities at different places where there is necessity of such facilities .

Regarding the marketing of products, he said that farmers need to increase the production comparatively so that different companies and firms will be approaching for marketing of their products .

The Minister also distributed cash prizes to the pineapple farmers who secured first, second and third positions respectively.

A souvenir of the festival was also released.

The morning session of the festival was also attended by T Thangzalam Haokip, Chairman, HAC as functional president; Vungzagin Valte, Chairman MTDC as guest of honour and Shyamlal Poonia, DC Churachandpur as special guest.

Source: The Sangai Express