Mom among 4 accused of trafficking, rape remanded

Imphal, August 29 2017: Four individuals, including the mother of a girl who was allegedly trafficked and sexually assaulted, have been remanded to seven days in police custody from August 27, after they were produced before the Special Court POCSO, Imphal East .

The four accused of the case, Takhellambam Chaobi Devi (64) w/o (L) T Tomba of Nongmeibung Chakpram Leirak, Lembi alias Mumtaj Begum (37) and her husband, Md Najir Ahemad (42) s/o Md Tomba alias Rosha Ali of Santhel Leitanmakhong (presently staying at Konung Mamang Pureiromba) and the mother of the victim, were produced before the Special Judge POCSO, Imphal East by a team of Imphal East women police station along with a prayer for seven days police custody remand till September 2 .

Satisfied with the prayer, the Court remanded the accused individuals to seven days in police custody for further investigation.

According to the prayer the accused was arrested by Imphal East women police station along with Child Line Imphal, after a complaint was lodged before the OC, women police station Imphal East .

According to the complaint, a minor girl was in the custody of WAL club, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, after she was allegedly trafficked by her own mother in collusion with Takhellambam Chaobi Devi, Lembi and her husband Md Tomba .

They had sold off the minor girl to one Md Majahar (50) of Mayang Imphal (at present staying at Babupara quarters) on August 21, after taking a sum of Rs 50,000, without her consent, at the residence of the accused Md Tomba .

The victim was picked up by a team of police and Child Line Imphal on August 25 at around 8.30 am .

The victim girl was kept at Children Home as per the order of Child Welfare Committee, Imphal East .

The mother of the girl and T Chaobi were arrested the next day (August 26) at around 4.30 pm while Lembi and Najir Ahmad were arrested at around 8 pm, the same day .

On examination, the victim girl stated that she was forcibly raped at a Muslim hotel located at Hatta on August 21 by Md Majahar and the next day, she was taken to his residence at Mayang Imphal Irong .

The girl’s health condition was checked at RIMS Casualty and Emergency ward .

The main accused, Md Majahar is still on the run .

On the other hand, Special Court POCSO Imphal East, yesterday, remanded Ngairangbam Bhubaneshor (21) s/o Rajen of Khurai Lairikyengbam Leikai, to Judicial custody till September 11 .

It may be mentioned that the accused allegedly raped a minor girl at her residence taking advantage of the absence of family members, on August 24 at around 1.30 pm.

Source: The Sangai Express