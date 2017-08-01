Nagaland: NPF convenes emergency meetings

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has convened an emergency meeting of the Central Office Bearers (Parent Body) at 5 PM on 2nd August, 2017 at the Central Office, Kohima.

The Party also convened a separate emergency meeting with the Central Frontals and Cell (Youth/Women/Farmers’/Minority and Legal) at 11: AM on 2nd August 2017 at Central Office, Kohima.

Both the meetings were called in exercise of the power conferred on the President, Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu vide Article No. V Clause 3 of the party Constitution.

Therefore, all members concerned are requested to attend the respective meetings positively without fail.

This was notified by KG Kenye, M.P (RS) & Secretary General, Naga People’s Front.

This Press Release was sent by NPF Bureau, who can be contacted at npfpressbureau(at)rediffmail(dot)com.