Next tripartite talks on Aug 11

Senapati, August 04 2017: The tripartite talks involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Central Government and the State Government on the district creation issue will be held on August 11 at Senapati headquarters .

The talks will begin from 11 am.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially intimated the United Naga Council in this regard today.

This time the tripartite talks will be held at the ‘political level’ .

Earlier, the tripartite talks was scheduled on July 22 at the ‘political level’ but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had “fervently requested” the UNC leaders to have the talks in the early part of August .

It can be noted here that the tripartite talks on district creation issue which was also scheduled earlier for July 10 at Ukhrul district headquarters was postponed, and it latter fixed for July 22 with Senapati district headquarters as the venue.

Apparently reacting to the prolonging of the tripartite talks the UNC had earlier expressed its frustration .

Last month, UNC president Gaidon Kamei had as asked the Naga people in Manipur “to remain alert to face any eventuality”.

Earlier, the UNC had alleged that a party engaging in the tripartite talks was intentionally trying to sabotage the ongoing dialogue on district creation issue .

On May 19, the representatives of Manipur Government, the Central Government and the UNC had agreed to hold the tripartite talks on the district creation issue at the political level within a month’s time.

However, it has been more than two months now that the talks on the issue could not be held for various reasons .

It may be noted here that the UNC had stated two months ago that “since the new Government of Manipur under the leadership of N Biren Singh and the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre had assured us to redress the problems created by the communal Ibobi Singh Government we are fervently waiting for justice.”

Things may be recalled here that, in the last tripartite talks held on May 19 in Senapati headquarters, it reaffirmed the “focal point No 1 of agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks on March 19, 2017” which states that “the grievances of the United Naga Council which led to the imposition of the economic blockade was recognized as there was non-adherence to the four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Government of India’s assurance on the matter.

The Government of Manipur agrees to start consultation with all stakeholders to redress the same” .

Source: The Sangai Express