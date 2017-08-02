Question hour in the Assembly Govt has plans to desilt major rivers : IFC Minister

Imphal, August 01 2017: The Government has plans for desilting, dredging and re-sectioning major rivers like Imphal, Nambul and Kongba rivers.

It would be done once the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same is finalized and fund is made available to the Department.

The remaining retaining walls of Nambul River adjoining Sagolband will be implemented as per availability of fund .

This was stated by IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip while replying to questions during question hours today in the ongoing Assembly session .

Letpao Haokip further said that river bank reinforcement work has been taken up by the IFCD to ease flood woes in the State.

The Department is also working to prepare a DPR covering the entire State as a long-term policy to prevent flood .

Responding to a question, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar said that Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal has 100 MBBS seats and 47 PG seats.

Out of the total seats in MBBS, 85 per cent of the seats are reserved for the State while the remaining 15 per cent seats would be filled through Central quota .

In respect of PG courses, 50 pc of the seats would be filled through State quota while the remaining seats would be filled through the Central quota .

He further said that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Dental Education Section), Government of India has issued letter of permission on May 26, 2017 for starting Dental College of JNIMS with 50 seats from the academic session 2017-18 and admission to BDS course is under process .

Replying to a question, RD & PR Minister Th Biswajit said construction of a playground at Shangshak Phunghon was recommended by the present MLA of Ukhrul AC after the constitution of 11th Manipur Assembly for the year 2016-17.He said that there is an unutilised balance of Rs 50 lakh for Ukhrul district for the financial year 2016-17 .

In Ukhrul, the fund for 2nd and 3rd instalment of 2016-17 amounting to Rs 50 lakh is pending at the level of the Deputy Commissioner due to dispute in status of works between the ex-MLA and the present MLA .

Whereas the ex-MLA claimed that he had already executed the works before his resignation on September 14, 2016, the current MLA has claimed that these works were not executed by the ex-MLA.

The RD&PR Minister further said that the DC, Ukhrul was asked for an enquiry report and the matter is still under examination to settle the conflicting claims .

To another question, RD&PR Minister Th Biswajit replied that there is a road project under PMGSY Phase-IX, which is yet to be taken up in Tengnoupal block due to a pending Court case.

The work will be taken up once the matter is settled .

Th Biswajit who is also Works Minister informed the House that no new work programme for Ukhrul AC has been finalised yet by the present Government.

The budget allocation thereof for financial year 2017-18 has not yet been finalised .

Th Biswajit, who is also in-charge of IPR, said that newspaper hawkers are not covered under the Manipur State Journalists’ Welfare scheme.

He said that the Govt would look into the welfare of the hawkers in consultation with the Chief Minister if the hawkers’ union approaches the Govt.

for the same .

Responding to a question, Education Minister Th Radheshyam said there is no plan for construction of main building of Sagolmang Higher Secondary School as of now.

He further said that there is no provision as of now for construction of infrastructure of aided high schools .

Th Radheshyam further said that the Government does not give approval for appointment of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to five private colleges, which were upgraded to Govt-aided colleges by the previous Government.

Source: The Sangai Express