RIMS pensioners enjoy JNIMS salary!

Imphal, August 14 2017: Some doctors who have retired from RIMS after attaining the age of superannuation have been appointed at JNIMS as regular employees.

As such, these doctors have been enjoying regular salary from JNIMS and monthly pension from RIMS.

As per rules laid down by the Medical Council of India (MCI), an individual can be employed as teacher or Dean or Principal or Director up to the age of 65.This rule applies to all teaching and non-teaching staff of Graduate and Post Graduate Medical Institutes of the country.

In contravention to this MCI rule, the maximum age limit for JNIMS Director has been extended up to 70 years.

Amidst the growing dissension against violation of MCI rules by JNIMS, four retired doctors of RIMS have been working as regular employees at JNIMS thereby enjoying full salaries, informed a source.

Out of them, three are Heads of Departments of Community Medicine, Biochemistry and Medicine.

The fourth is working in Microbiology Department.

They were given appointment by JNIMS authority in 2011.

Peeved by such unethical attitude of JNIMS authority and the particular doctors, some people lodged complaints to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Subsequently, the Ministry wrote a letter to JNIMS authority enquiring about the matter.

JNIMS authority might have resorted to such unethical tactics in their efforts to make JNIMS a full fledged medical institute.

There are cases of re-employment or re-engagement of retired employees but such employees are given salaries after subtracting their pension amount from the pay they got last.

The Ministry has already relaxed the age of superannuation for administrative posts up to 62 years and for non-teaching specialists/public health specialist/general duty medical officers up to 65 years.

But JNIMS authority extended the age of superannuation for the Director up to 70 years.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JD Nadda recently stated in the Lok Sabha that there was no question of extending the age of superannuation to 70 years even though retired employees may be allowed to work as faculty members on contract basis, added the source.

