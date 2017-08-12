SBI doantes Rs 50 lakh to CMRF Chief GM SBI, NER calls on CM

Imphal, Aug 11 (DIPR):The Chief General Manager, SBI-NE Region PV SLN Murty called on Chief Minister N Biren Singh and held a detailed meeting for expanding banking services in the State.

During the meeting held yesterday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Murty discussed on the opening of new bank branches to expand banking coverage and other measures to ease the difficulties faced by the people of the State especially those living in the remote areas in accessing banking facilities.

Murty further explained various schemes and modalities to extend the banking facilities to the people of the State like Customer Care Points of SBI, Bank Mitra to deliver the cash etc. He also assured to take up the matter seriously in co-ordination with the State Government in fulfilling the vision of the Chief Ministerto deliver the pension benefits including the elderly pension to the beneficiaries/pensioners at their door step.

On the occasion, as a goodwill gesture to extend support to help and rehabilitate the flood victims, the State Bank of India, Local Head Office (LHO) Guwahati also donated Rs 50 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Chief General Manager,SBI- NE PVS LN Murty alongwith the officials of State Bank of India handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Chief General Manager mentioned that considering the extensive damage to property and personal assets due the recent floods in different parts of Manipur, SBI decided to contribute some amount to the CMRF to help the flood victims in the State.

It is for the first time in the history of Manipur that an organisation has donated an amount to the tune of Rs 50 lakh to CMRF. Mention may be made that State Bank of India donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Assam, to help the flood victims in Assam recently.

N Biren Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude for making such contribution on behalf of the people of Manipur.

Source: The Sangai Express