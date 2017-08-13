Tobacco products worth Rs 2 lakh seized

Imphal, August 12 2017: Imphal West traffic police, today, seized tobacco products worth around Rs 2 lakh while being transported in the heart of the city.

According to a source, a team of Imphal West district police led by DSP Imphal West Traffic, Ngasekpam Rattana along with traffic armed party personnel deployed at Khoyathong traffic junction opposite LIC office detained a Maruti van for checking on suspicion.

During the checking of the van bearing registration number MN01-K-7363, a huge quantity of tobacco was found inside.

The driver was detained by the traffic personnel for further inquiry.

The owner of the seized tobacco products is identified as Pankas Gupta (38) s/o Ramahrodhiya Gupta of Bihar Sanapara district at present staying at Bishnupur Bazar .

Pankas revealed that he had hired the Maruti van for transporting the items from Bishnupur bazar to North AOC and then loaded the tobacco products from another DI Tata and was on their way back to Bishnupur.

He also said that the seized items were worth Rs 2 lakh and 20 thousand.

Traffic police later handed over the seized products to City police station for taking up necessary legal actions against the arrested individual.

Source: The Sangai Express