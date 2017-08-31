TR Zeliang accompanied by his colleagues and Neiphiu Rio met Ram Nath Kovind

Chief Minister, TR Zeliang accompanied by his colleagues and Lok Sabha MP, Neiphiu Rio today met President, Ram Nath Kovind and congratulated him on his landslide victory in the recently held Presidential election. Zeliang appraised the President about the Naga political issue and the need to resolve it before Christmas in order to bring peace and development in the region.

Permanent solution to the protracted Naga political issue has been pending despite Ceasefire with Political dialogue since the last 2 decades which is long overdue and needs to be resolved, Zeliang told Kovind adding that once the pending Naga political issue was resolved, it would open the door towards Southeast Asian countries not only for NE region but the Nation as a whole. The Nation as a whole will witness the Act East Policy of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in reality, the Chief Minister said.

Zeliang and his Colleagues also met Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and submitted a Memorandum for restoration and immediate sanction of relief while also apprising him of the damages caused by unprecedented rain and landslide in the State.

CMO, Nagaland

30.8.2017

