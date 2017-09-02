2 held for selling unauthorised medicines

Ukhrul, September 28 2017: Ukhrul police arrested two persons for marketing unauthorised herbal medicinal products .

The two arrested persons have been identified as Md Hesalullah (60) s/o Late Md Serajuddin of Mayang Imphal Md Umar Khan (18) s/o Md Bashiruddin also of Mayang Imphal.

According to Ukhrul police, the arrested persons were found selling their own herbal medicine products without any license, which is illegal and punishable as per the law .

Ukhrul police acted after receiving complaints from the public that two were selling unauthorized herbal medicines door to door frequently at Ukhrul town .

Besides luring the people with their products they have also been accused of using the names of the people without their permission and consent in the local dailies under the caption, “Thank You Kabiraj,” highlighting how they have been cured with the medicines sold by them.

Another woman said her name was published even though she has not started taking the medicine .

According to the police, the due introduce themselves as local Maibas with the purpose of selling their own products deceiving the public at large .

They admitted Rs 9000 was charged for a complete course for piles treatment.

To the naive, an ointment with a selling price of Rs 58 was sold at Rs 1500 after changing the label of the selling price .

The medicines sold were mainly for treating piles, gastric and even diabetes.

Ukhrul police arrested both of them on September 25 from Phungreitang, Ukhrul .

The police have registered FIR against them for cheating and impersonation u/s 419/420/468/471/341 IPC .

Police further informed that some samples of their product would be sent to Imphal for further examination .

The two would be produced before the Court for necessary legal action as per law.

Source: The Sangai Express