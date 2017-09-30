30 Government office buildings to be accessible to PWDs : Nemcha Kipgen

IMPHAL, Sep 9 (DIPR): Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen has informed that under ‘Accessible India Campaign’, the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, is in the process of making 30 Government office buildings to be easily accessible to the Persons with Disabilities.

The Minister stated this during her speech as chief guest at the 44th Foundation Day Celebration of Government Ideal Blind School, Takyel today.

She said that the Department is implementing various social security schemes under State Plan like scholarship for the students with disabilities, unemployment allowance to the educated unemployed persons with disabilities, financial assistance to the PWDs, marriage incentive award, grant-in-aid to the organizations formed by the persons with disabilities or parents of severe disabilities.

As part of the celebration, the Minister felicitated students of the school who excelled in their academic and in the field of sports at various State and National level competitions.

The school authority lauded the assistance extended earlier by the Minister for renovating the toilets and for installing water reservoir in the school campus.

Director Social Welfare, Jacintha Lazarus, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Manipur Dr RK Kumarjit Singh and Joint Director Social Welfare, Surrender A Shishak graced the occasion as the president, guest of honour and special guest respectively.

Minister Nemcha Kipgen also attended a Felicitation Ceremony of International/ National/ State Awardees & International Medalist by Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) organised by Relief Centre for the Welfare of Differently-abled Persons Manipur & Disabled Development Association, Manipur at Royal Conference Hall, The Classic Hotel.

Speaking as chief guest, the Minister lauded the exemplary achievements accomplished by the differently-abled persons of the State in various fields saying persons with disability are gifted with extraordinary skills and talents.

As such, our State today has witnessed many Awardees among our own brothers and sisters, she added. She urged PWDs to come forward and exemplify their hidden talents to all so that their talents does not go wasted.

During the function, M Premier Singh, International Excellence Awardee for Service to Disabilities, S Luwanglakpa Meetei, International Bronze Medalist (Archery), L Amarendra Sharma, National Awardee – Best Individual in the category of Professional Working for the Cause of Persons with Disabilities, Th Sarju Devi, National Awardee-Best Creative Child Award, Mandakini Takhellambam, 2011 North East Eshei Competetion – 1st Position & 2012 Sa-Re-Ga-Ma-Pa Mega Position and S Birla Devi, State Awardee (Handicraft) & Guru Shishya Parampara were felicitated.

Former president, Relief Centre, Ch Opendro Singh, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Govt of Manipur Dr RK Kumarjit Singh, Professor & HOD Medicine, RIMS, Imphal Brogen Singh Akoijam, Social Worker Ayam Meiraba Khuman and Chairman & Managing Director Nongin Integrated Business Solution-NIBS, Shri Lenin Hirom graced the occasion as president and guests of honour respectively.

Source: The Sangai Express