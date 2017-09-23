40 Kg of Marijuana/Ganja seized

Imphal, Sept 23: Marijuana/Ganja weighing around 40 Kg which worth about 3 lakhs in the International market was seized today by a team of CDO Imphal East while conducting routine frisking and checking at Lamlong Bazar.

The CDO Imphal East team led by Robinsun Khamnam, Deputy Sp (CDO)/IE and B Lunthang Vaiphei, OC(CDO)/IE under the supervision of Wungpam Kasar, Addl.SP(OPS)/IE detected the seize Marijuana/Ganja from a Tata Magic Vehicle coming from Sawombung side in two white plastic sacks from the possession of two individuals.

The two individuals have been identified as Laishram Ibohalbi Singh (60 yrs) son of (L) L Thambalngou Singh of Yourabung Mayai Leikai and Raju Kumar Das (39 yrs) son of Seilendro Kumar Das of Sotu Haflong Village, Dimasu District, Assam.

The Marijuana/Ganja weighing around 40 Kg was seized and the two were arrested from the spot at around 12:50 pm after observing due formalities.

On further interrogation Laishram Ibohalbi Singh disclosed that they were on the way to Jiribam Bus parking at Sagolband Waheng Leikai to transport the siezed Marijuana/Ganja to his son Laishram Inaocha who is presently residing at Jiribam through Raju Kumar Das who was also arrested along with Laishram Ibohalbi Singh.