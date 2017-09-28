Army strikes NSCN (K) camps at Myanmar border

New Delhi, September 27 2017: The Army on Wednesday struck Naga insurgent camps along the border with Myanmar and caused “heavy damage” .

A team of Indian Para Commandos carried out the strike at 4.45 am and inflicted damage on NSCN-K insurgents close to Langkhu village near the Indo-Myanmar border, said sources to CNN-News18 .

A statement by the Eastern Command said the unit did not cross the international border and did not suffer any casualties .

This is the second such strike the Army has carried out along the Myanmar border.

In June 2015, the Army had targeted NSCN-K camps days after the group’s militants ambushed and killed 18 Indian soldiers in Manipur .

Wednesday’s strike also coincides with the anniversary of India’s surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Uri terror attack last year .

Army chief Bipin Rawat had said earlier this week that India may conduct more surgical strikes “if needed”.

“The strikes were a message we wanted to communicate.

I think they understood what we meant.

These things could follow, if required,” he said .

Sources, however, told CNN-News18 that Wednesday’s operation was not a “surgical strike”.

“The narrative of today’s operation being a surgical strike is wrong and refuted.

The Eastern Command’s tweet truthfully covers the full contours of the operation,” an Army source said .

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang abrogated the ceasefire it signed in 2001 with the Indian Government, on March 27, 2015, just a month before the truce was up for renewal .

Subsequently, its chief SS Khaplang’s rebels went on a killing spree, attacking Indian soldiers in Nagaland and Manipur.

The outfit even mounted the deadly ambush on a convoy of 6 Dogra Regiment in Manipur’s Chandel district on June 4, 2015, in which 18 soldiers were killed .

Khaplang died on June 9 in Taka in Myanmar’s Sagaing division.

