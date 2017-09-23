ATSUM protests, warns State wide bandh on Sep 28

IMPHAL, Sep 22: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) today staged a protest demonstration in front of MBC complex, Chingmeirong demanding fulfilment of their several demands.

Speaking to media persons by the sideline of the protest demonstration, ATSUM president Vareiyo Shatsang said that many of their demands still remain unfulfilled even though a few have been addressed.

If the Government does not fulfil the key demands or give a positive response within the next five days, ATSUM would call a 24 hours State-wide bandh on September 28, he said.

A memorandum highlighting ATSUM’s charter of demands was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren last month but there has been no response till date.

Some of the key demands of ATSUM as highlighted by its president are development of infrastructure and posting of adequate teaching staff in schools and colleges located in hill areas, utilisation of teachers at their original place of posting and unbiased rationalisation of teachers.

Provision of adequate infrastructure and staff at ZEO offices, regularisation of ad-hoc teachers, teaching of dialects of recognised tribes as MIL at higher secondary schools and colleges and establishment of BEd centres in hill districts are some other demands.

ATSUM has also been demanding upgradation of IGNTU-Regional Centre Manipur to the level of a full fledged autonomous Central University, opening of competitive exam centres in hill districts and establishment of residential schools.

Declaration of the results of the recruitment test conduction by MPSC for appointment of Assistant Professors is another demand of the student body.

Another key demand of ATSUM is reservation of 31 per cent seats for tribal students in Manipur University as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act 2012, Vareiyo elucidated.

They are also demanding adequate infrastructure, doctors and paramedical staff at district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and PHSCs.

Implementation of tribal schemes properly, re-organisation of police jurisdiction and strict adherence to reservation policy are also included in the ATSUM’s charter of demands, Vareiyo added.

Source: The Sangai Express