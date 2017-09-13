Call against underaged driving

Imphal, September 12 2017: Institute of Driver Training and Research Centre (IDTRC) organised a one day road safety awareness programme exclusively for students, at Kendriya Vidyala Lamphelpat, today .

Speaking at the event, Superintendent of Police, Traffic Control Wing, Khoisnam Sarma, said that one needs to be careful and alert at all times, especially when one is travelling on the road .

He said that traffic police are directing the people to follow traffic rules only for the safety of the citizens .

He also explained that those below the age of 18 years are legally not allowed to drive any type of motor vehicles and urged all those concerned, especially the students to refrain from such activities which may endanger their lives and even others on the road .

Khoisnam Sarma also urged the people to wear helmets at all times and pointed out that even the pillion riders need to wear helmets .

He urged the people to refrain from various dangerous activities while travelling on the roads including over- taking other vehicles without any reason, over-speeding and talking on the phone while driving .

Speaking at the event, Joint Director cum OSD of Transport, Government of Manipur, BK Sharma, said that riding without helmets, driving without fastening the seat belts and talking to phones while driving, are all liable to a penalty of Rs 700 under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 .

If any individual commits the same offence even after the penalty, their license will be suspended for three months, he stated and added that the traffic police have begun necessary drive for the said offence from September 1 .

Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Lamphelpat, Maheshwar Paswan, was also present at the awareness programme.

Source: The Sangai Express