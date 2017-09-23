Change your skin care routine when the temperature drops

Shahnaz Husain

October is typically considered as beginning of winters as temperatures observe significant drop by the end of September and both maximum and minimum temperatures start falling sharply in the month of October in plain and hill areas of country due to beginning of snowfall in higher hills in Himalayas. The fall in atmospheric temperature results in less moisture in the air and the combination of cold and wind dries skin face so much that it turns red and sore. The change in weather wreak havoc on skin, scalp, nails. The harsh winter conditions play havoc with skin, leading to dry, flaky skin and chapped lips. It is very important to hydrate the skin with the right type of cream, moisturisers, intake of adequate liquids, fruits and nutrients as skin feels much tighter in cold weather.

Humidity levels tend to drop off during winter months. The drier the air, the more moisture it sucks from your skin, so you’re more likely to experience dryness and flakiness during the colder months of the year, especially if you’re prone to eczema or other dry skin conditions.

Fortunately, there are ways to keep your skin healthy and moisturised right from pre-winter season by few tips and tricks which will give all type of skin a boost to look fresh and healthy with ingredients from your kitchen.

Very soon, the taut feeling in your skin will indicate that cold, wintry days lie ahead. The humidity in the air becomes less. The skin loses moisture to the atmosphere and this moisture must be replenished. You should start doing so in good time. Otherwise, habitual lack of moisture can lead to excessive dryness, flaking, rough and red skin, etc.

If the skin is a normal to dry type, cleanse morning and night with a cleansing cream or gel. At night, cleansing is even more important, in order to remove make-up and other pollutants. Make-up cosmetics also cause dryness. Massage the cleanser lightly into the skin and remove it with moist cotton wool. Using moist cotton wool helps to prevent further dryness, as it does not absorb any more moisture from the skin. After cleansing in the morning, tone the skin, using a rose-based skin tonic or even rose water. Using cotton wool, wipe the skin and then pat it briskly. Toning removes the last stages of the cleanser and also stimulates circulation.

During the day, use a sunscreen, before going out in the sun. Sun exposure can also cause loss of moisture. Most sunscreens have built-in moisturizers. Moisturisers are available in cream and liquid form. For extreme dryness, use a cream. A liquid moisturiser should be used before applying foundation. Whenever the skin feels dry, apply a liquid moisturiser.

The skin should also be nourished with a good night cream. Nourishing helps to lubricate the skin and keep it soft. It also helps the skin to hold moisture better. After cleansing, apply the nourishing cream and massage it on the skin, with upward an outward movements, for 3 to 4 minutes. Then wipe off all cream with moist cotton wool. Apply an outer-eye cream around the eyes and wipe it off after 10 minutes, with moist cotton wool.

Oily skins face the problem of superficial dryness. The skin feels dry after washing, but becomes oily, or gets eruptions, if creams and moisturizers are applied. Use cleansing milk or face wash. A light moisturizing lotion can be used if there is dryness. Add a drop or two of water before application, to give a lighter coverage. Or, use an oil-free day cream. Honey applied on the face daily for ten minutes and then washed off with water, would help to relieve superficial dryness.

The skin on the lips is also very thin and lacks sebaceous (oil producing) glands. That is why it can become dry and chapped easily. After cleansing, apply almond cream or almond oil on the lips and leave it on overnight. This would help to soften the skin. Lip balms are also helpful.

Here are some home remedies:

Honey applied on the face daily for ten minutes and then washed off with water helps to relieve dryness and keep the skin soft. For dry skin, add egg yolk or one teaspoon pure almond oil. For oily skin, add egg white and a little lemon juice.

Take one peeled and cored apple and puree it in a blender. Add one tablespoon honey. Apply this on the face like a mask and keep it on for 15 minutes. Then, rinse off with cool water. This is a powerful skin toner for all skin types.

Aloe vera is one of the richest natural moisturizers. Apply aloe vera gel daily on the face and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. If you have aloe vera plants growing at home, apply the gel or juice directly on the skin. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp, found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well.

Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is called beauty queen of India)

Source: The Sangai Express