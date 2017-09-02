‘Check fuel quality under Aastha’

Imphal, September 01 2017: Consumer Affairs and Food Distribution Minister Karam Shyam launched a new initiative ‘Aastha’ to provide quality petrol and diesel to consumers in the State at a function held at the Konsam Oil Services at Langthabal today .

Under the initiative, there will a facility to check the quality and quantity of oil products at retail outlets of the Indian Oil Corporation .

“It’s simple function yet the benefits that are available under the ‘Aastha’ initiative will be huge,” K Shyam told the gathering .

“Customers will now have the right to check the quality and quantity under this initiative,” he added .

Several officials, including Sinam Ibungoton, DGM (RS) of the IOC were also present in the function .

Customers have the right to check the quality and quantity: IOC

When customers buy petrol from an IOC retail outlet, they have the right to know the quality and quality of the oil and its quantity, Sinam Ibungoton, DGM (RS), IOC told reporters today .

The DGM was speaking at one of the Nationwide campaigns under the theme of Check and Win, which was held today at the Tiddim Service Station located on Tiddim Road this afternoon .

He added, “IOC oil pumps are equipped with instruments to check both the purity and quantity of oil.

If customers are not satisfied with the product or have a complaint, they can contact the divisional office of the corporation at BT Road.”

Sinam Ibungoton also assured that action will be taken up against any wrongdoer.

Source: The Sangai Express