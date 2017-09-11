Delivering human service: N Biren CM attends to 173 complaints on Hills Day

Imphal, September 10 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that he has been fairly successful in rendering human service to the people of the State through Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit.

Speaking to media persons on Hill Leaders’ Day at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, N Biren said that in fact, the 10th day of every month is reserved exclusively for the village chiefs and leaders of civil society organisations of hill districts while the 15th of every month is earmarked for the common people of both hill and valley areas.

However, in addition to village chiefs and CSO leaders, many common people of hill districts usually turn up on Hill Leaders’ Day, he added .

Stating that most of the common people’s complaints which he received on these two days relate to poverty, the Chief Minister claimed that he has been quite successful in solving many of these problems .

He further said that many of the grievances could be well taken as ‘human problems’ .

Citing an instance, the Chief Minister said that on the Hill Leaders’ Day today, a Meitei woman brought a helpless boy, who was grievously injured in a landslide which occurred near Shirui village recently.

N Biren said that he had asked Ukhrul DC to extend all possible assistance to the young boy .

Likewise, he had also directed the JNIMS authority to provide free treatment to an intensely traumatised young rape survivor of Senapati district, the CM said .

Common demands like development of infrastructure in newly formed districts, repairing of school buildings, construction of market-sheds, cultural complex and roads etc were also made to him on the day, the Chief Minister said .

Stating that he was shocked on seeing the photographs of the toilets of a Government school at Tamei, N Biren said that he had immediately directed the Principal Secretary (School Education) to take up urgent steps to construct two toilets each for girls and boys students .

The Chief Minister further said that in response to another complaint he had asked the DC concerned to construct a bus waiting shed at Kasom Khullen for the convenience of the students and senior citizens .

Maintaining that commencement of road construction works is being delayed due to rain, the Chief Minister contended that all the major roads would be revamped across the State after the rainy season .

However, mending of potholes is still underway at many places including Imphal-Mao section of NH-2, he added .

The Chief Minister further said that genuine entrepreneurs who came to meet him for assistance on Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit had been provided assistance in the form of loans .

Regarding healthcare facilities of hill districts, the Chief Minister said that a 50-bedded hospital is now ready for inauguration in Tamenglong district .

On the other hand, 300 doctors would be recruited through Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) soon to meet the manpower requirement in the healthcare sector, he added .

The State Government is also trying to fill up the inadequacies related to equipment and accommodation/quarter facilities for the medical staff, he added .

Regarding air ambulance facility, the Chief Minister said that Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has been taking keen interest in it.

As such, the Central Government is likely to take up necessary steps to launch the facility as soon as possible because Rs 24 crore had already been reportedly earmarked for the purpose.

The Chief Minister attended to around 173 complaints and met around 400 people on today’s Hill Leaders’ Day, which began at around 9.30 am and ended at around 1.30 pm.

Source: The Sangai Express