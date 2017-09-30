Disaster Response Force launched in CCpur

CCpur, Sep 29: Students in the company of their teachers along with district officials today observed the National Disaster Management Day 2017 Rally at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School Churachandpur to create and spread awareness about disaster management and the need for building a disaster resilient district with special focus on schools and institutions.

Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia while addressing the rally stressed on the need for developing disaster resilient infrastructure in the district, particularly in schools and other institutions.

Experts from the police, fire services, health and CCI gave presentations on ways to minimise damage on properties and loss of life in the event of a disaster. The Fire Department personnel also exhibited a mock show in which a fire was controlled.

The participants were sensitised on noise pollution, general health and hygiene, and on road safety and traffic rules as well.

A District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) consisting of members from departments such as, PHE, Health, Fire, Police, Electricity, Works and staff from the 7 sub-divisional offices was also launched on the occasion with an aim to provide quick and immediate response in the event of any disaster.

The event organised by the district administration wound up with a comprehensive mock drill with students, DDRF members and Centre for Community Initiative (CCI) team on evacuation and fore safety.

Source: The Sangai Express