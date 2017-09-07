FIR in MDS case HC grants interim bail to O Ibobi

Imphal, September 06 2017: Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Manipur, N Kotishwar, passed an interim order regarding an anti anticipatory bail filed by ex Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh, through his counsels today at the High Court of Manipur and fixed September 20 for further hearing .

The anticipatory bail filed by the ex CM through his counsel was listed as Anticipatory Bail case number 21 of 2017, O Ibobi versus State of Manipur .

Advocate H Kenajit, N Savitri and A Rommel, represented the counsels for O Ibobi while Public Prosecutor, High Court of Manipur, represented the State of Manipur .

After hearing the submission from the counsels of both parties, single bench High Court of Manipur passed an interim order with a PR bond of Rs 50,000 for two weeks till September 20 for the next hearing of the anticipatory bail .

The Court also directed O Ibobi not to leave the country without the permission of the Court and also directed the State to submit the case diary and other related documents before the Court on or before September 20 .

It may be mentioned that an FIR was lodged by Imphal police station on September 1 against ex CM, O Ibobi, former Chief Secretaries DS Poonia, PC Lawmkunga, O Nabakishore, former MDS Project Director, Y Ningthem and MDS Administration Officer, S Ranjit.

The police, led by SDPO Imphal, A Ghanashyam, after taking house search warrant from Session Court Imphal West, had carried out search at the residence of Y Ningthem for two consecutive days while the anticipatory bail filed by S Ranjit through his counsel was rejected by the Court on September 4 .

Source: The Sangai Express