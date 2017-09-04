FIR move goes down well with some

Imphal, September 03 2017: Two days after an FIR was lodged against former Chief Minister of Manipur O Ibobi Singh, three former Chief Secretaries of the State and two others in connection with the Rs 185.79 crore Manipur Development Society (MDS) “misappropriation” issue, noted activist Babloo Loitongbam has hailed the move of the State Government .

Speaking to Newmai News Network this evening, Babloo Loitongbam said that “no one is above law.” He also said that “no matter how big or how small you are or the more power you exercise the more scrutiny you should be subjected to” .

Babloo Loitongbam said that in a State like Manipur “the more corrupt you are, the more successful you are, is the common thing.” The noted activist said that the practice of corruption has been going on for a long time now that people have stopped fighting it.

He rued that the word “shame” has lost its meaning in society today .

K Ranjit who is Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson told a local TV channel on Saturday that the Congress party has nothing to comment at this moment as ‘no one is above the law’.However, he said that any move which “intends to find out the truth” is welcomed by his party.

K Ranjit however said that unless the matter is proven no one should be tagged as corrupt or ‘wrong doer’ .

Also speaking to the same local TV channel, CPI, Manipur State unit welcomed the move taken up by the Manipur Government on the issue.

CPI, Manipur State unit demanded fitting action against those people involved in the misappropriation of MDS funds .

Manipur People’s Party (MPP) also welcomed the move of the Manipur Government in connection with the MDS fund misappropriation issue .

On Friday night Manipur police had lodged the FIR against former Chief Minister of Manipur O Ibobi Singh, three former Chief Secretaries of Manipur–PC Lawmkunga, DS Poonia, O Nabakishore—-and two others in connection with the ‘misappropriation, misuse and mismanagement’ of government funds by Manipur Development Society (MDS).

The FIR was lodged at 7 pm on September 1 in Imphal Police Station.

The total liabilities to MDS is Rs 185.79 crores.

The other two are Y Ningthem, former Project Director of MDS and S Ranjit Singh, Administrative Officer of MDS.

Former chief Secretaries DS Poonia and PC Lawmkunga are now retired while O Nabakishore is Director of State Academy of Training .

The six people have been charged under Section 420/460/120-B of IPC and Section 13 (2) of Personal Libailities Act 1998.The FIR charged the six with cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust .

It can be noted here that O Ibobi Singh, the then Chief Minister of Manipur was the Chairman of MDS in parts of 2013-2014.PC Lawmkunga, the then Chief Secretary was the Chairman of MDS in parts of 2014 and 2015 .

O Nabakishore, the then Chief Secretary was the Chairman of MDS from October 1, 2015 to July 6, 2017.DS Poonia, another former Chief Secretary was the Chairman of MDS.

Source: The Sangai Express