Imphal-Saikul road breaks down

KANGPOKPI, Sep 29: Saikul sub-divisional HQs, has been completely cut off from the rest of the State when the only road connecting Saikul to Imphal road broke down this afternoon triggering untold misery to the people.

The road leading to Saikul Hill Town from the State capital suddenly went down near Champhai located around 6/7 Kms away from Saikul sub division HQs this afternoon at around 2.30 coupled with a heavy landslide.

Many vehicles passing along the road were stranded for a few hours until JCB cleared half of the road which could only accommodate light vehicles. However, heavy vehicles were restricted from passing the stretch as it could sink the entire portion of the road.

The place of occurrence is reportedly under Imphal East in Khundrakpham Assembly Constituency and road is near the river bank.

Seimang Lupho, president, Kuki Inpi, Saikul Gamkai while drawing the immediate attention of the State Government and the department concerned appealed for early intervention to help the people of Saikul.

He alleged that half of the road had been carried away earlier and it was due to the negligence of the PWD that led to the unfortunate incident today.

“We had submitted a representation to the IFCD Minister for construction of retaining wall at the site earlier,” he added.

The KISG president also drew the attention of Khundrakpham and Saikul AC MLAs for swift intervention without further delay.

Imphal-Saikul road serves as the only lifeline of the people as there is no other alternate road except Sapormeina – Saikul road which is currently unmotorable owing to the breakdown of the bridge over Gundung near Sapormeina in the aftermath of Cyclone Mora which remains unattended till today.

