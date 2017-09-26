Issuance of tribe, residential certificates to Myanmarese CCpur DC seeks SDO report

Imphal, September 25 2017: Shyam Lal Poonia, Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur district has directed Churachandpur SDO to submit a report regarding the issuance of residential and tribe certificates to two alleged Myanmar Nationals, who were arrested from Imphal Tulihal International airport foreigner checkpost with fake Mizoram identity cards.

The Sangai Express broke the story of how the residential and tribe certificates were issued to the two alleged Myanmarese and the instruction from the DC was issued the day the story was published .

According to a reliable source, DC Churachandpur, had instructed the SDO/SDC concerned of Churachandpur to submit a report before the District Administration as to how the residential and tribe certificates were issued to the two Myanmar Nationals .

After the submission of the report from the SDO, the District Authority is looking forward to take up necessary actions against those involved in the matter .

The issue came to light from the report of The Sangai Express at a time when the State is in a tense situation regarding the influx of illegal migrants from Myanmar with the State Government and the security agencies of the State as well as the Centre taking up numerous steps at various border districts like Moreh, Churachandpur and Jiribam .

Sources said that while the two Myanmar Nationals were in Singjamei police custody after they were arrested in September 14, the residential and tribe certificates which identified them as Sukte tribe of Lamzang village, were issued on September 16 by the Executive Magistrate, Churachandpur Sub Division after verification by the Churachandpur SDO, two days after their arrest and while they were in police custody.

Source: The Sangai Express