King chilli as a lucrative business for State farmer

Bishnupur, September 13 2017: The hardships and grievances faced by the youths of the State in getting job or work, can be prevented by means of self employment.

This was shown by Oinam Nilamani Singh of Naraseina Awang Leikai, Bishnupur district, who provided employment for himself through U-Morok (King chilli) business .

The 30 feet broad and 60 feet long acre of land in the northern side of Naraseina Awang Leikai, which has been turned into a green house, is filled with king chilli plants .

Nilamani initially took up this business from November 2016 when he planted around 500 varieties of local U Morok saplings .

In the beginning, the plants failed to grow but fate smiled upon him as after proper care and grooming, the plants started to grow and fully produce the chillies and reach the consumers .

Nilamani told our correspondent that a typical U Morok plant bears around 150 to 200 chillies which is sold for around Rs 450 per kg .

He first ventured into agriculture/farming during 1982, but at that time he was planting the local chillies and the business of U Morok began recently .

His business grew rapidly and he was named “Morok Nilamani” by the then Agriculture Minister for producing plants bearing around 600 U Morok chillies .

However, due to an unfortunate incident his business stalled for a while and it was only in 2016 that he kick-started the U Morok business again .

The initial stage of the U Morok business proved unsuccessful and he was advised by the Department concerned to stop the plantation as it was incurring losses, however, he challenged himself and put all his effort in taking care of the plants thoroughly .

A sum of nearly Rs 10,000 has been spent in starting the business, from buying tent for the green house to fertilisers and chemicals, he asserted .

Nilamani noted that he was able to recover Rs 50,000 from his business .

He expressed the need of the Department concerned to intervene and help the pioneers/ farmers of small scale businesses .

Nilamani further stated, “One can prevent unemployment and generate money by providing a job to oneself” .

It can be recalled that businesses on king chilli have been taken up in different areas of the State including Ukhrul district, which plays a major role in producing organic king chillies .

‘U Morok’ serves as a main spice in several cuisines and dishes of the inhabitants of the State.

Source: The Sangai Express