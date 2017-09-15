Manipur student goes missing from musical concert, body found in Noida

Police kept the body in mortuary for three days for identification and cremated – on Wednesday – without information of his family, claiming that his identity was not established. The deceased’s family alleged police negligence and lack of co-ordination as a missing complaint was filed in Knowledge Park police station on September 9 afternoon.

Noida police on Thursday suspended two sub-inspectors, one constable and also sent the SHO of Knowledge Park police station to police line for dereliction of duty.

Family said that last week Pravish, a student of BA programme, had gone to Hyderabad from Manipur for some personal work. From there he took a flight came to Delhi on the night of September 7, and stayed at a friend Ashok’s place in Safdarjung. There they planned to attend the musical concert in Greater Noida with two more friends Sachin and Teresa Karam, all natives of Manipur.

In the party the group members consumed liquor and vodka. The other group members were busy in concert when Pravish strayed away and went missing.