MDS scam will be handed over to CBI: CM

Imphal, September 08 2017: The Manipur Development Society (MDS) scam of Rs 185.79 crore would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) once the ongoing preliminary enquiry conducted by police is completed, stated Chief Minister N Biren .

Speaking to media persons at 1st MR banquet hall where he attended a State level convention on climate change today, Biren informed that the State Cabinet has already adopted a decision to hand over the MDS case to the CBI .

Ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi is listed in the FIR registered against misuse of Rs 185.79 crore at MDS because he served as the Chairman of MDS at one point of time.

Likewise, three former Chief Secretaries are also listed in the same FIR because they too served as MDS Chairman at different points of time, Biren stated .

One’s righteousness or wrongdoings would be established after the enquiry.

One need not panic if one is innocent and if they are innocent the case would be withdrawn automatically, Biren said .

Biren went on to assert that it is his duty to fulfil the popular demand of eradicating corruption from the State .

He further informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted his invitation to grace the opening function of Manipur Sangai Festival on November 21 .

On the other hand, police continued their raid at the Mantripukhri Lamlongei residence of former MDS Project Director Y Ningthem today for the fifth consecutive day .

It is reported that several documents have been seized today too.

