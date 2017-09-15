Mizoram: IPS officer removed from service for underperformance, says home ministry

Lingala Vijaya Prasad, an IPS officer posted in Mizoram, has been removed from the service after the government found his service to be “unsatisfactory”, a Home Ministry officer said.

Prasad, a 1997 batch police officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was removed from the service due to “unsatisfactory” service records, the officer said.

The performance of the DIG-rank officer was reviewed after completion of his 15 years of service in the IPS and he was found to be unfit to continue.

The performance review of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers was conducted to weed out “deadwood”, the home ministry officer said on condition of anonymity.

As per rules, performance review of an all-India service officer is conducted twice first after the completion of 15 years of qualifying service, and then after 25 years.

The order removing them was issued by the home ministry yesterday after approval by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the service rules, the central government may, in consultation with the state government concerned, require a member of the service to retire in public interest, after giving at least a three-month notice in writing or as many months pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

