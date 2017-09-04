Naming Ibobi in FIR…Intention disturbing : N Loken

Imphal, September 03 2017: The present campaign of the ruling BJP Government against corruption and malpractices is commendable but the intention that reeks of political vengeance is disturbing, said MLA N Loken.

N Loken was speaking at a programme organised by the Keinoutaba Nameirakpam Sagei Development Trust at Sangaiprou to felicitate meritorious students of Keinoutaba Nameirakpam clan who secured 70% and more marks in this year’s Class X and XII exams .

Attending as the chief guest of the event, MLA N Loken said it was one of the saddest days of his political life to read in the newspaper the other day about the naming of Okram Ibobi in the FIRs in connection with a probe into alleged misappropriation to the tune of Rs 185 crore relating to the Manipur Development Society .

N Loken said, “Everybody knows the present six-month old Government can hardly do anything.

It is easy to inaugurate a building here and go to the hills and meet people there.

Please wait and see its performance in a year.”

He added, “There has been nobody other than O Ibobi who can occupy the CM’s chair for 15 long years.

People should not forget it was O Ibobi who removed the Assam Rifles from Kangla during the Prime Ministership of Manmohan Singh.

It was also during those days that JNIMS and NIIT were constituted to provide medical and technical education.

Under O Ibobi, Manipur University was also upgraded to a Central university .

“Besides, several mini stadia and secretariats were constructed in the hills and with around Rs 600-700 crore from the Centre, the Ima Keithel was renovated.

The Indira Gandhi Tribal University was also established during Ibobi’s regime.”

MLA Loken asked which Government has done so many things that will remain forever in history books.

Back then in those days, he added, Ibobi’s council of Ministers saw it befitting to make a golden statue of the former Chief Minister.

Today, it is unfortunate that an FIR has been lodged against such a former CM, the MLA rued.

He also mentioned that the probe has started and the truth will be revealed anyhow .

“In one of the pre-election campaigns, the Prime Minister of India had promised that the BJP will do in 15 months what the Ibobi Government could not in 15 years.

It is already six months and let us see how they do it in the remaining months,” he said .

In the felicitation programme, MLA N Loken also emphasised on the importance of human resources in making a healthy society.

He insisted that youngsters should manage time judiciously and study hard.

He added the country is now reaping the benefits of the Right to Education Act that was enacted during the UPA regime .

Meanwhile, meritorious students from not only the Keinoutaba Nameirakpam clan but also from the whole Nameirakpams in Manipur, who secured the top 10 positions in the Class X and XII conducted by BOSEM and COHSEM will be receiving Rs 1 lakh each from the Keinoutaba Nameirakpam Sagei Development Trust, which is donated in the name of Nameirakpam Tomba.

For similar exams conducted by the CBSE, students of Keinoutaba Nameirak clan will be receiving Rs 5000 each .

In today’s felicitation programme, N Irabot, president of the trust, distributed the prizes to Venson and Niki who secured 70+ marks in aggregate in the Class X exam.

Source: The Sangai Express