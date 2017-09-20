NEFIS Submits Memorandum To Satywati College Principle Against Compulsory Hindi Test For All Students!

North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) activists along with a several north-east students from Satyawati College (Evening) submitted a memorandum to the Principal of the college demanding exemption from the Compulsory Hindi Test. It should be known that a notice was put up on 14th September 2017 by college administration informing students thatevery student who has not studied Hindi in class 8th , 10th and 12th are required to appear for the Compulsory Hindi Test. The notice stated that if they did not comply then they would not be awarded their degree certificate.

Taking serious note of this administrative over-reach, NEFIS activists submitted a memorandum and explained the intrinsic problem with forcing students, like north-east students, who aren’t from the Hindi-speaking belt to appear for a Hindi proficiency test. It was also argued that such a measure is in contravention with Resolution 10 passed by the University’s Academic Council on 19th July 2016. NEFIS activists proceeded to submit the evidence of the Academic Council resolution; following which the principal assured them that the decision to impose the test on north-east students would be withdrawn.

This is an important issue that has emerged in Delhi University and must be understood not merely in terms of the hardship it poses for students who belong to linguistic minorities, and from other communities that do not speak Hindi. Such administrative action must also be understood and objected to in terms of the fact that it overrides the question of the University providing more infrastructure to offer languages of non-Hindi speaking regions, especially of linguistically marginal/minority communities, thereby generating enthusiasm in students to genuinely take interest in languages of different regions and communities.

Such action represents gross neglect of the special needs of the students of the north-east, and quite naturally elicits protest and mistrust among the affected students. It should be known that even in 2013 Delhi University had attempted to impose Hindi/Modern Indian Languages (MIL) on DU students under its four year undergraduate program, but had to withdraw its decision due to militant campaign launched against it by NEFIS.

