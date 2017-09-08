Poor school condition peeves Education Minister

Imphal, September 07 2017: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh today inspected three schools, one at Canchipur and two at Lilong.

After the surprise visit, the Minister called for an emergency meeting of Education Department officials including the headmasters of the two schools of Lilong.

The Minister paid a visit to Haoreibi Makha Leikai LP Madrasa.

He was informed by the locals that the school has not been functioning for the past five years with five teachers being posted at the school including the headmaster.

He was furious to find the schools beyond redemption.

The school has four rooms with none of them being usable.

The walls and windows were all broken with the room being totally damaged.

The locals however said that if the school functions properly then there will be students from the nearby villages .

Later, the Minister went to Haoreibi Makha Leikai Lairakhong LP (M) which was locked from outside and was found graced by geese at the corridors of the school.

The school though established in 1960, has only two rooms, falling under Lilong Assembly Constituency.

Later in the evening the Minister called the Director Education (S) Th Kirankumar along with other officials, Zonal Education Officer, Thoubal and Headmaster of the said schools for the meeting.

The Minister directed the Director to visit the school personally.

The Minister also gave strict instruction to take explanation call and take strict action against the heads of the institution.

Earlier the Minister visited Canchi High School, Canchipur and met the teachers and students.

At the school, the Minister asked for the attendance of teachers and student and mid-day meal records.

