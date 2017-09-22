Post damage caused by 2016 quake Ministerial block to be demolished

Imphal, September 21 2017: As suggested by an expert team, the State Government has decided to demolish the Secretariat’s Ministerial Block .

An expert team from IIT Guwahati today gave a detailed presentation about the damages done to the Ministerial Block and the Directorate Office complex located near 2nd Manipur Rifles by the earthquake of January 4, 2016 which measured 6.7 on the Richter Scale at a meeting held today at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, informed a source .

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, Principal Secretary (Planning) Vineet Joshi, Commissioner (Works) K Radhakumar and other high ranking officials of Works Department .

The earthquake badly damaged the Ministerial Block and it remained closed since then .

As the expert team pointed out that the damaged building cannot be repaired, the Government officials decided to demolish it .

However, the Directorate Office complex would be repaired as the expert team pointed out that it can be repaired and restored.

Offices of Taxation, NIC and Vigilance which were located inside the complex have already shifted to other sites .

The expert team further suggested the Government officials not to construct any new Government office at Lamphel area as the soil is not stable enough .

Subsequently, the meeting discussed about construction of future buildings after consultation with IITs so as to make them earthquake-proof as far as possible .

As for the other Government offices located at Imphal, it would be decided whether that would be repaired or demolished after a list is furnished by the IIT, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express