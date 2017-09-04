“Punish Deputy CM’s son for his disrespectful statement”

Imphal, September 03 2017: Reacting strongly to a Facebook statement made by one Yumnam Devjit who is said to be the son of Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar, the Muslims Welfare Organisation (MMWO) has strongly condemned the act and demanded the State Government to award befitting punishment.

During a press meet held today at the MMWO headquarters at Hatta, Imphal, president of MMWO, Pangal Abdullah Pathan said Devjit posted the statement stating “kurbani (animal slaughter) is nothing but learning an act to kill people” .

Terming the statement of Devjit as disrespectful towards a community, PA Pathan added that a complaint has been lodged at the Cyber Crime Unit of Manipur Police, while adding the State Government and the authorities must book Devjit under relevant laws/acts and punish him without partiality .

The president also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister from his post, citing he does not deserve to be a leader when he cannot rebuke his own son .

Such an incident of inciting crime against a community has never happened in the history of Manipur and Devjit’s statement must be considered as a criminal act, Pathan asserted.

Source: The Sangai Express