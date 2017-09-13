Release file on time instruction goes awry

Imphal, September 12 2017: Even as the Chief Secretary instructed all administrative Secretaries and heads of departments to ensure that all official files are released promptly and they are not delayed for more than one day, the same instruction has brought little positive results so far.

Notably, the particular instruction was issued soon after the incumbent coalition Government led by BJP was sworn in .

Even though there were some changes in the conduct of officers of different ranks who have their offices at the Secretariat, the mode of processing files has not changed at all .

With the files not released for days, many people have become quite irritated.

Although they are quite irritated, they don’t know where to lodge their complaints and at the same they are also afraid of retribution .

Not long after his Government was sworn in, the Chief Minister convened a meeting and instructed all administrative Secretaries and heads of departments to take up necessary measures so that there is transparent, corruption free, good governance, informed a source.

In line with the Chief Minister’s advice, that then Chief Secretary O Nabakishore issued written instruction to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Secretaries and heads of departments on March 31 to attend offices regularly and ensure that files are not delayed for more than one day .

In spite of the Government’s file tracking system and the Chief Secretary’s written instruction, the pace of movement of files is not satisfactory at all, said sources .

Meanwhile, under strict instruction from the Prime Minister, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has written to all concerned to submit status reports of projects/programmes undertaken by different departments by September 14 .

The directive was issued in line with what was discussed between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister when they met on August 21 .

In addition to status reports, departments have been instructed to submit an action plan each .

The departments which have been instructed to submit status reports and action plans include Agriculture, MAHUD, Rural Development, Planning, Information Technology, Higher and Technical Education, Finance, Power and Forest .

Whereas the State Government has put due emphasis on making the Indira Awas Yojana successful in the State, IT Department would take up necessary measures to install adequate number of optical fibre networks so as to develop digital villages in the State .

Under Digital India scheme, the Government has issued strict instruction to ensure that all citizens have bank accounts and their banks accounts are linked with Aadhar numbers, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express