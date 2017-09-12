Sirarakhong Waterfall is a waterfall which lies about 7 km from Sirarakhong Village main ground and about 72 km from Imphal.

One can visit the waterfall by vehicle with special gear as the roadway is not in good condition or one can track down by foot which will hardly take about 2 hours from the village main ground.

While tracking down the waterfall one can witness the enchanting landscape views and chilli farming/cultivation which is known as Hathei in Sirarakhong dialogue.

During winter and rainy season or sometimes in the month of April to July is the best to visit Sirarakhong Waterfall.

Photos by: Laishram Ranbir