125th anniversary of Manipur Police celebrated : CM salutes late heroes of State Police Dept

Imphal, October 19 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has hailed and paid homage to the late Manipur Police officers and personnel, who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of the Nation and the State.

Attending the Quasquicentennial (125th Anniversary) celebration of Manipur Police at 1st Bn Manipur Rifles Parade Ground today, Chief Minister N Biren said that everybody should adopt the philosophy of ‘Nation and State’ first, ‘we’ second and ‘self’ last .

Stating that Police Department is the backbone of the State administration, the Chief Minister stressed on transparency, honesty, dedication, commitment and hard work of the Department .

Police not only work in the service of the people day and night but also even sacrifice their lives in safeguarding public lives and properties, the Chief Minister said while urging the public not to make derogatory remarks against the police for small mistakes .

Stating that police are also human beings, and there are black sheep in Police Department as well, the Chief Minister said that these unwanted elements should be jointly identified by police and public by working in close co-ordination and co-operation.

The Chief Minister also said that everybody should work in the National and State’s interest sidelining all the community-centric ideas and notions.

He said, “Nation and State are above my status and position” .

N Biren further said that the State Government would enforce a new transfer and posting policy for the employees, especially for police, teachers, doctors and nurses from January 1 next year .

He said that in order to ensure good and equal governance and bring egalitarian development to all corners of the State, there is need to streamline the present system of transfer and posting of Government employees .

As such, the Government is planning to introduce a policy of deputing the employees to all corners of the State for 2 or 3 years on rotational basis .

The Chief Minister said that the new State Government has been studying all the possible factors for employees’ reluctance to go or stay at the interior posting places .

Seeking the co-operation from employees regarding the Government’s new step, the Chief Minister assured that necessary arrangements including accommodation would be made for their safe and comfortable stay at their posting places .

Maintaining that many employees from different parts of the country come to the State and get posted at remote areas of the State in the interest of the Nation, N Biren questioned why the State natives are unwilling to serve their own people at interior areas .

Speaking at the quasquicentennial celebration, DGP LM Khaute said that Manipur Police had made remarkable progress in the field of counter-insurgency, maintaining law and order, investigation, protection of lives and properties of the public and sports etc .

He said that Manipur Police had been able to bring around 3300 militants to the mainstream so far .

This year, Manipur Police opened a separate Cyber Crime Police Station, deputed a separate SP for Traffic Police and introduced Community Policing .

Earlier at the function, the Chief Minister took salute from 25 march-past contingents of CRPF, Civil Police (male and female), Police Commandos, Manipur Rifles, India Reserve Battalion, Home Guards, VDF personnel, NCC Cadets, Manipur Police Dog Squad and Manipur Police Bomb Disposal Squad .

Commandant of 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Thokchom Vikramjit Singh, MPS was the parade commander .

On the occasion, a total of 982 police officers and other ranks and a total of 84 officers and other ranks of Assam Rifles, BSF and CRPF were awarded DGP Commendation Roll and Disc in recognition of their outstanding performance of duty in various fields including investigative works, law and order, counter insurgency operations etc .

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence and Law and Order) Dr Pramod Asthana received the Commendation Roll and Disc on behalf of the recipients of civil police and Intelligence Wing .

The Commendation Roll and Disc for the recipients of Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion were handed over to ADGP (Armed Police) Anand Prakash .

ADGP (Training) P Doungel received the Commendation Roll and Disc on behalf of the recipients of MPTC while IGP (Adm) Dr S Ibocha Singh received for CMTW, PHQ, Home Guards and Special Investigation Team .

In recognition of their excellent leadership and outstanding performance during the last State Assembly election, the Manipur Police also honoured deserving officers and personnel of CRPF, BSF and Assam Rifles with DGP Commendation Roll and Disc on the occasion .

IGP (Manipur and Nagaland Sector) CRPF, Vikram Sehgal received the Commendation Roll and Disc on behalf of the recipients of CRPF while BSF DIG Angom Shamu received the honours for BSF recipients .

The DGP running trophy for the best battalion was awarded to 8th Manipur Rifles.

The second prize went to 1st Manipur Rifles and 5th Manipur Rifles while 2nd IRB and 5th IRB shared the third prize.

The DGP running trophy for the best Police Station went to Thoubal Police Station while Singjamei P/S and Nambol P/S received second and third prize respectively.

The winner of the best Police Officer is Sub-Inspector E Ayangleima Devi of Lamphel Police Station .

In connection with the celebration, the State Government presented Quasquicentennial Medals to all the serving officers and personnel of Manipur Police .

DGP LM Khaute received the symbolic medal on behalf of the Department from the Chief Minister .

Later, Chief Minister N Biren also released a souvenir, which contains the works and progress made by Manipur Police in the past 125 years .

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, Ministers, MLAs, top civil, police, paramilitary and Army officers also attended the celebration.

Source: The Sangai Express