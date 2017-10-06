6th Hill Leaders’ Day Scheme for disabled, widows soon : CM

Imphal, October 10 2017: Around 500 people including civil society organisation leaders, village authority executives and village chiefs of hill areas brought 191 complaints to the notice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the 6th Hill Leaders’ Day today .

The Chief Minister interacted with this huge number of visitors from 9 am to 1 pm .

Briefing media persons, N Biren Singh informed that apart from several individual matters, problems like absence of Government officials and poor infrastructure in hill areas were mainly brought to his notice on the Hill Leaders’ Day today .

Stating that many differently-abled persons and widows lamented their woes on the day, the Chief Minister informed that the State Government would announce a special scheme for them within this month .

However, the scheme would be implemented with effect from this year’s International Day of Disabled Persons i.e December 3, 2017, he added .

Stating that many people, who came on Hill Leaders’ Day, pleaded him to help them in the construction of their houses, the Chief Minister said that the entitled benefits of different schemes are seemingly not reaching the targeted population .

As such, he had convened a review meeting of PMAY scheme, the Chief Minister informed .

N Biren further said that he had directed the authority concerned to serve explanation call to the officials who do not attend office regularly .

Regarding infrastructure requirements which could not be reflected in the last State budget, the Chief Minister contended that he had instructed the DCs concerned to send a proposal each to the State Planning Department .

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister announced during his maiden visit to Ukhrul district on April 11 this year that the 10th day of every month would be reserved for meeting leaders of civil society organisations and village chiefs of hill areas.

The first ever Hill Leaders’ Day was held on May 10 this year.

Source: The Sangai Express