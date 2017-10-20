Anti-Corruption Cell recovers, delivers misappropriated rice

Imphal, October 19 2017: Acting on a complaint about misappropriation of NFSA rice during the transition period between the previous Government and the incumbent one, the Anti-Corruption Cell (ACC) took up a case and the misappropriated rice has been delivered to beneficiaries .

A complaint was lodged at the ACC saying that five months (October 2016-February 2017) quota of NFSA rice for Wabagai AC were misappropriated .

Acting on the complaint, ACC took up a case and due enquiry was carried out.

After enquiry, it was established that the five months of quota of rice were not distributed to the masses.

Subsequently, the Fair Price Shop agents concerned were pulled up and they were made to give back the rice quota they had misappropriated .

Another complaint of denying AAY rice to beneficiaries was lodged with the ACC along with a video recording .

The video recording shows the Ward Member of Khangabok AC polling station number 35/21 physically assaulted by the agent concerned .

Apart from physically assaulting the Ward Member, the agent’s party told the Ward Member that no rice would be issued and he/she may lodge complaints wherever he/she wishes .

After receiving the complaint and the video recording, the ACC took up another case and enquired into the matter .

Later, the two sides reconciled and the matter was closed, informed a source .

Review meetings about the progress of cases taken up by the ACC were held on October 9, 10 and 11 with Chief Secretary RR Rashmi in the chair .

Altogether 48 cases were reviewed.

Out of the 48 cases, 21 have been resolved, informed the source .

Meanwhile, the State Government has asked the IT Department to update the Redmine software used for sending SMS’s to people about the progress of cases taken up by different departments regarding complaints they raised on Hill Leaders Day and People’s Day .

It is reported that Redmine software can no longer serve its intended purposes fully .

A decision to update Redmine software was adopted at a meeting presided by the Chief Secretary last month where activities of the ACC and the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell were deliberated .

Notably, Chief Minister N Biren launched Redmine Software on June 25 this year with a view to send SMSs to complainants about the progress of their cases taken up by different departments so that they need not come in person to enquire about progress of their cases.

Source: The Sangai Express