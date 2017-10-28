Cabinet charts out works to be taken up in 365 days

Imphal, October 27 2017: The State Cabinet today discussed the finalization of various developmental programmes/ activities to be taken up by different departments to be achieved within 365 days of the new Government.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired the meeting which was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The State Government has identified and decided to take up 161 kinds of works under various sectors including Health and Family Welfare, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Agriculture, Horticulture, Transport, Public Works Department, Home, Art and Culture, Public Health Engineering Department, Finance Department, Power, Tourism, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Education, Planning, Social Welfare, MAHUD, Minorities and Backward Classes etc to be completed in 365 days .

The listed works would be reviewed at the level of Ministers and administrative Secretaries concerned and the overall monitoring for the developmental works would be done by the Planning Department and the Chief Minister’s Office .

Mentioning that the Ministers and Departments concerned should be committed to complete the identified works on time, the Chief Minister directed the Ministers to monitor and conduct spot verification, if necessary, of the works’ progress so that the programmes could be completed on time .

The Cabinet also approved the payment of compensation of Rs 1,41,690 for the properties damaged during the bomb blast on March 2, 2017 at the residence of Leishiyo Keishing at Langol, Imphal.

It also approved the creation of two posts of Superintending Engineer (Civil) in the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited .

The Cabinet also resolved to refund 1% Labour Cess in favour of Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Manipur .

The Cabinet also gave its nod for a restricted tender of the Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area under PHED for the completion of the balance work to be executed at 10 different places at Koirengei, Sangakpham, Khuman Lampak, Porompat, Canchipur, Iroisemba, Singda, Kangchup, Kangchup Extension and Iroisemba Reservoir.

Source: The Sangai Express