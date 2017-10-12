CM inspects Khuman Lampak Sports Complex

IMPHAL, Oct 11 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with Commissioner YAS H Deelep Singh, Director YAS N Praveen Singh and other officials of the department today inspected the ongoing repairing works being taken up at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister visited the temporary office of Sports University situated at the office building of Manipur Olympic Association, Khuman Lampak.

Expressing satisfaction with the ongoing work for the Sports University, he said that everything is almost ready for the inauguration of the first Sports University of the country. The State Government is waiting for the confirmation of Prime Minister’s schedule for the inauguration, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Main Stadium is being developed into the football field of International Standard with natural grass turf fields and would be completed before the commencement of I-league tournament next month. Mentioning that proper quality should be maintained for the repairing work, he also urged the media to act as a watchdog and monitor the ongoing repairing work taken up by the officials. Flood lighting system would be installed in the Main Stadium and Hockey Stadium soon, he added.

“As we all know Manipur is a football craze State, the Government is focusing on repairing and proper maintenance of the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex as per the wishes of the people,” he said.

He further said that the State Government is planning to develop 2-3 playgrounds (one each in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts) by laying astro turf (artificial turf) in the State soon so that the players could play all around the season.

He further said that he has already directed the concerned officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report on the matter. He informed that under the Khelo India scheme (a National Programme for Development of Sports), every block of the State would have a playground to encourage the sporting culture among youth in the country.

