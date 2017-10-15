CM moots bolstering sense of oneness via Lai Haraoba

Imphal, October 14 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that educating the masses about the philosophy, implications and components of Lai Haraoba can do wonders in strengthening the sense of oneness among the people of different communities of the State .

He was speaking as the chief guest at Mera Meepham (Annual Conference of Umang Lai Haraoba) organised by Umang Lai Kanba Apunba Lup (UKAL) at Maharaja Chandrakirti Auditoirum, Palace Compound here today .

Biren said that tranquillity remained elusive in the State due to paying less attention to the common history, culture and origin shared by the people of hill and valley for quite a long time .

Maintaining that the present State Government has been giving due importance to preserving the age-old traditions and culture of the State, he said that within a few months after they came to power, the Joint Interrogation Cell was shifted from Kangla .

He asserted that the sacred Kangla is now free from all forms of impurity and it has regained its real essence .

Informing that the Government is making cost estimates for the construction of a bridge over Imphal river to enable opening of the eastern gate of Kangla, he said that he had studied the old map of the fort for the said purpose .

Mentioning the brilliance and achievements of Manipuri people in different fields, the Chief Minister said that the world would acknowledge the ancient high civilization of the Manipuris if the Puyas (ancient scriptures of Manipur) are translated into English and Hindi .

Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar and Organising Committee Chairman Prof Ng.

Kangjiya Mangang were the guest of honour and president of the function respectively .

Speaking at the occasion, L Jayantakumar said that every community of the world has the tendency of tracing their origin and blood relations .

Stating that the philosophies and meanings implicated in Lai Haraoba are so significant in terms of studying the origin of the universe and the life cycle of human beings, the Minister opined that utmost care must be given to avoid alteration of its original form due to addition of alien components.

Source: The Sangai Express