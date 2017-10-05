DC launches District Mission Indradhanush

Ukhrul, October 04 2017: In order to achieve the set target of the District Health Society, Ukhrul for total immunisation programme of children in Ukhrul district, the Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh Pahuja launched the Ukhrul District Mission Indradhanush at Mini secretariat office complex today by administering polio vaccine to the people .

Over 700 participated in a IMI procession rally organized by District Immunization Officer (DIO) of the district total immunization campaign .

As a part of immunization awareness campaign, wide publicity across the town was held to get immunization at the respective PHSC, CHC and hospital, especially for children and pregnant mothers who were dropped off during the routine immunization programme .

ASHA workers choreographed street plays which was performed by students at various locations while leaflets translated into Tangkhul dialects were also distributed .

According to survey, 52 villages of Ukhrul had been identified and about 352 children age from 0-2 years and 99 pregnant women were left out during routine immunization .

The first round would be held from 7th – 14th Oct and will continue consecutively for four months till January on the same date .

Doctors, paramedics, district health workers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, social organizations leaders, Church leaders, NCC cadets and students from Model High School, Ukhrul marched from Alungtang to mini secretariat office complex, Hamleilkhong Ukhrul at the stretch of 4 kilometres holding various placards .

District Mission Director CMO Dr Ayao, ADC, Ukhrul Rita Leiyopam, Medical Superintendent Dr Yuithing, DIO Dr Kapangring, DPM, Church leaders and others were present at the function.

Source: The Sangai Express