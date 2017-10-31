Do not upset integrity, administrative set up : LJP

Imphal, October 30 2017: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Manipur State unit has categorically stated that any solution to the ongoing political dialogue between the Government of India and NSCN-IM should not disturb the territorial integrity and existing administrative set up of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons today LJP spokesman N Ibohal said that the party has no objection to whatever the Government of India may do to bring peace in Nagaland and appease NSCN-IM .

But any solution worked out between the two sides should not disturb the territorial boundary and administrative set up of Manipur .

While demanding revelation of the contents of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, Ibohal lauded Chief Minister N Biren for convening an all political parties meeting and setting up a consultative committee to study the political dialogue .

Nonetheless, he expressed keen desire to convene a special session of the State Assembly to discuss the issue and apprise the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister about it .

Pointing out that BJP is in power in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, the LJP spokesman opined that it would be a worthy effort if the Chief Ministers of the three States join hands and work together .

LJP Manipur State unit raised the issue of harassment and acts of violence targeted at people from the North East region at Delhi during a high level meeting of LJP held in Bihar on October 6, he said .

A team of LJP Manipur State unit led by president Thangkhangin Baite made a plan to stage a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar, Delhi on October 27 against harassment and discrimination of people from the North East at the National capital but the same plan was aborted due to certain restrictions.

Nonetheless, a press meet was held the next day and myriad difficulties faced by people from the North East at Delhi were highlighted to National media .

A memorandum with detailed accounts of students and youth from the North East killed at Delhi and other major cities of the country between 2005 and 2017 was submitted to the Prime Minister on the same day .

The memorandum further urged the Prime Minister to translate the Bezbaruah Committee’s recommendations into action, Ibohal claimed .

The Bezbaruah Committee set up in 2014 recommended enactment of a new law or amendment of existing laws for protection of North Eastern people at Delhi.

Establishment of fast track Courts and special force for protection of North Eastern people were some other recommendations made by the committee.

Source: The Sangai Express