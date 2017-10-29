FAGI UNPLUGGED BY GLOBAL SHAPER IMPHAL HUB TONIGHT!!

Global Shapers Community Imphal Hub requests you to send one of your representatives for

coverage of the 2nd round audition for the Standup Comedy show, ‘Fagi Unplugged’.

As an initiative to encourage all the talented people with comedy sides to showcase their talents in front of the people, the Community started up this show for the very first time in the state. The first round of the audition was held successfully on 14th Oct at Imphal Plaza. Our very popular film actor Bony Sharma, Nokphade film producer, Ruhinikumar Thoudam and the Curator of Global Shapers Community, Imphal, Elizabeth Okram were the judges of the audition. Various walks of life took part in the first audition and enjoyed the comedy show that evening.

The 2nd round of audition will be taking place on 28th Oct at 7.00 pm in Imphal Evenings aka Night Plaza.

As October being the Breast Cancer awareness month we will be also organizing a campaign and distribute fliers to the people spreading awareness about the same, in between the audition.

It is therefore requested that invitation from Global Shapers Community Imphal Hub may –please be accepted for providing coverage to our 2nd audition round of Stand Up Comedy show ‘Fagi Unplugged’ for print media as well as digital media.

Sd/

Elizabeth Okram, Curator

Global Shapers Community: Imphal Hub

An initiative of the World Economic Forum

