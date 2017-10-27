Five employees suspended

IMPHAL, Oct 26 : Five employees of the State Government who were arrested yesterday in the course of mass casual leave agitation undertaken under the aegis of Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF) and released today have been suspended.

The five employees who have been suspended are Aribam Indu and N Jugeshwar of Education (S), M Iboyaima of GAD and P Shyamsunder and L Deben of LDA.

Suspension orders of the five employees were issued by their respective administrative departments this evening.

Notably, the mass casual leave agitation was carried out in pursuit of the demand for implementation of the 7th Pay.

