Following directives from Supreme Court CBI registers ‘encounter’ cases

Imphal, October 13 2017: CBI, SC-III, New Delhi today registered two cases regarding two incidents of alleged fake encounter and submitted a report to the CJM, Imphal East with a prayer to instruct the Investigation Officers of the two police stations concerned to keep the case records safe and intact .

The two cases have been registered as per a judgement passed by the Supreme Court on July 14 this year which directed CBI to probe into 62 cases of alleged extra judicial killings by the Army, Assam Rifles and police in Manipur.

The judgement was passed subsequent upon a PIL and writ petition filed by the EEVFAM and HRA which sought proper investigation into 1528 cases of alleged extra judicial killings and payment of due compensation .

Acting on the apex Court’s order, CBI has registered two cases regarding two alleged fake encounter cases which were reported in 2008 and 2012 respectively, informed a source .

The first case of alleged fake encounter reportedly took place at Hatta Golapati in which one Soram Rojit s/o Kamini of Kangpokpi Bazar was killed by Imphal East commandos on February 15, 2008 .

Whereas police claimed to have recovered one 9 mm pistol and a magazine from the possession of Rojit, a case was registered at Porompat police station in connection with the alleged encounter .

The second alleged fake encounter case reportedly took place at Kyamgei Shantipur in which one Md Jamir Khan of Keirao Makting was killed by Imphal West commandos on January 20, 2012 .

It was reported that Md Jamir Khan was killed in retaliatory fire after some unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade toward a team of Imphal West commandos at Kyamgei Shantipur.

While Jamir Khan was killed in the purported retaliatory fire, two others managed to escape under cover of darkness.

With regard to this incident of alleged encounter, a case was registered at Irilbung police station.

Source: The Sangai Express