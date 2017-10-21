Fruits of Meeyamgi Numit, Hill Leaders’ Day CM encourages self-employment, distributes loans

Imphal, October 20 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over loans worth Rs 46,50,000 to nine skilled self-employed persons of different districts at his Secretariat today .

The assistance ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh was provided under Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd .

It may be mentioned that the bank authority identified these enterprising persons for providing loan after they pleaded for assistance to the Chief Minister on different Meeyamgi Numits .

Out of these nine persons, three are from Imphal West, two from Imphal East and one each from Ukhrul, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts .

National awardee in Pottery, Machihan Sasa of Longpi Kajui village, Ukhrul district and mobile phone mechanic Nongmeikapam Suvangko of Samurou Mayai Leikai, who is a differently-abled person, were also included among the beneficiaries .

Interacting with the beneficiaries, the Chief Minister expressed pleasure that the Government has been able to identify the needs of the public and actual concerns through Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day .

N Biren said that he met all these persons, who received loan today, on different Meeyamgi Numits .

He asked the loanees to repay loans regularly and maintain good relations with the bank so that they may avail bigger loans in future .

Stating that some of the banks deny loans to deserving persons, the Chief Minister said that the new Government has started withdrawing money from such banks .

He opined that banks should give loans to needy but deserving persons instead of helping the well-to-do section alone .

The beneficiaries are Machihan Sasa of Longpi Kajui, Ukhrul (Rs 10 lakh for Pottery); Nongmeikapam Suvangko of Samurou Mayai Leikai (Rs 2 lakh for Mobile repairing); Maibam Indubala of Laipham Khunou (Rs 10 lakh for Embroidery); Sanasam Kunjarani of Thoubal Sabantongba Mayai Leikai (Rs 5 lakh for Readymade calendering); Ningthoujam Devadatta of Heingang Awang (Rs 10 lakh for Poultry farm); Sanasam Sunitabala of Bishnupur Thiyam Leikai (Rs 5 lakh for Electrical &Variety store); Ningthoujam Tombi Chanu of Kwatha village (Rs 50,000 for purchase of hammer mill); Maisnam Thoibi of Wabagai Mamang Leikai (Rs 2 lakh for grocery shop) and Rajkumari Shiva of Singjamei Waikhom Leikai (Rs 2 lakh for Ms Ereima Ema Bora) .

Source: The Sangai Express