Gold bars worth Rs 5.9 crore seized

Imphal, October 01 2017: Gold bars worth about Rs 5.9 crore have been seized today from a private vehicle (Tata Sumo) by sleuths of Customs (Anti-smuggling) Division, Imphal at Yurembam Power House, Imphal West on the Imphal-Jiribam Highway at around 6 am today .

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Md Nazimuddin (39) s/o Md Kayamuddin of Lilong Turel Ahanbi Mayai Leikai (Dam Maning) of Thoubal district was also arrested .

Speaking to media persons at its office at Sangakpham, Superintendent, Customs (Anti-smuggling) Division, Imphal said that the smuggled gold bars were found concealed inside a specially designed cavity below the left front door near the side of the co-drivers’ seat of Tata Sumo bearing registration number MN01G 8543 when they intercepted and checked the vehicle at Yurembam Power House, Imphal West on the Imphal-Jiribam Highway at around 6 am today .

He said the team of Customs sleuth was acting on a specific input.

12 gold bars weighing 19.954 Kg in total were seized .

The arrested Tata Sumo driver was said to be produced before the Court today for further legal proceedings, according to the official .

The owner of the Tata Sumo has also been identified as one Md Yakub (50) s/o Haji Salamatullah of Mayang Imphal Bengoon Mayai Leikai of Imphal West .

Maintaining that an investigation is on in connection with the arrest, the Superintendent said that the detailed information of the smuggled gold bars was still unknown .

The gold bars are said to be smuggled from Myanmar according to inputs received.

However, it is not ascertained whether they have been brought through Indo-Myanmar Road or through Behiang route, he added .

The Superintendent also disclosed that the confiscated gold will be tested at a gold testing centre at Bamunimaidan in Guwahati and will be later handed over to RBI .

Two caught with 300 litres of local liquor : Imphal East district police, arrested two youths along with 300 litres of local liquor, today afternoon along Imphal-Dimapur road.

According to the police, personnel of Heingang police station were conducting frisking and checking in front of Mantripukhri toll tax area when they detained two youths coming in a Santro car bearing registration number WB-74-L-0828 .

While checking the vehicle, the police found 300 litres of local liquor concealed in 10 plastic bags near the rear portion of the vehicle .

The two youths have been identified as Chingtham Monoi (20) and Khundongbam Arunkumar (21), both from Khongampat .

They revealed that they were on their way to deliver the liquor to liquor vendors located in bazar areas .

They were later arrested and the liquors were seized after observing necessary formalities.

Source: The Sangai Express