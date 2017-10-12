IMC employees threaten stir

Imphal, October 11 2017: Employees of Imphal Municipal Corporation, have threatened to launch intense agitation if the authority concerned fails to implement 6th pay commission by this month and if the pending salaries of the employees are not paid at the earliest .

Speaking to media persons inside IMC campus today, Deputy Opposition leader, IMC, G Gaidon Rongmei said that the IMC employees have been on a cease work strike since the last 19 days but the State Government has not taken up any steps to ease their suffering .

He expressed disappointment at the State Government for remaining silent despite the cease work strike by IMC employees who work tirelessly to keep the State neat and clean .

Gaidon Rongmei further appealed to the State Government to pay the pending salaries of the employees .

He further urged the State Government to issue a notice to implement 6th pay before the end of the month and warned that the employees will launch intense agitation if the State Government fails to honour their demand .

A memorandum will be submitted to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, he added .

IMC Opposition leader, Indrajit Tourangbam was also present at the meet.

Source: The Sangai Express