Imphal comes alive to Night Plaza on first evening !

Imphal, October 02 2017: For the first time, Imphal city was quite lively and bustling tonight as thousands turned out to enjoy the first evening of night plaza at the capital city.

Officially christened Imphal Evenings, Chief Minister formally opening the night plaza with stalls lined up on the Kangla Pat road from Raj Bhavan to Khoyathong.

The opening ceremony was held at the western Kangla Gate where N Biren stated that Manipuri people have been confined to their homes soon after night fall for too many years due to restive situation which prevailed in the State .

Now people no longer fear to venture out of their homes at night as demonstrated by the massive turn out this evening and this would a very positive and significant message to the whole world, particularly tourists who wish to visit Manipur .

Imphal Evenings is aimed at providing a proper space for recreation to the people where they can enjoy quality time with their friends, relatives and family members, Biren said .

Various delicacies and craft items are sold at the stalls opened for the night plaza and all intoxicating substances including tobacco products are prohibited at Imphal Evenings .

Inviting all the people to enjoy weekend evening outing with family, friends and relatives, the Chief Minister appealed to each and every one to ensure nothing untoward happens at the Imphal Evenings .

The huge turn out is an unmistakeable indication that peace and normalcy has returned in Manipur, Biren remarked .

MAHUD and Town Planning Minister Th Shyamkumar said that people might have grievances or dissatisfaction with the Imphal Evenings as it is in the beginning phase.

Things can be improved as it matures and all are welcome to put forward suggestions toward this end .

One Th Jugol from Thangmeiband opined that it would be more comfortable if certain area is set aside for senior citizens .

He further pointed that there are very few stalls which serve vegetarian food items .

L Surjit from Keishampat said that Imphal Evenings is a very commendable step for people who do not get time to take out their families during day time.

Yet, he suggested that the stalls should offer food items as well as articles at reasonable prices rather than charging exorbitant prices which unfortunately is a general practice at all fairs and festivals held in Manipur .

One AK Sophia from Singjamei suggested that people living in and around Imphal city must be encouraged to come on foot or bicycle in view of the traffic congestion caused by the sheer large number of motor vehicles .

For the convenience of vehicles coming from the direction of Sanjenthong should be parked on Jail Road, GP Women’s College Road and TG Hr Sec School Road; vehicles coming from the direction of Minuthong should be parked on the side of North AOC-Chingmeirong Road, vehicles coming from Mayai Lambi and Keishampat should be parked in front of BJP office and office of Education (U); vehicles coming from Uripok and Sagolband directions should be parked along Wahengbam Leikai Road, Nagamapal Road and Mapan Kangjeibung parking lots and vehicles coming from the direction of Thangmeiband should be parked at Senapati bus parking and Kangpokpi bus parking .

Four police booths – one at Khoyathong, two at the western gate of Kangla and one at Nityaipat Chuthek have been opened specially for Imphal evenings .

Moreover, two mobile toilet facilities have been opened.

Source: The Sangai Express