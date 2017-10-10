Imphal Evening IMC cancels appointment

Imphal, October 09 2017: The Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) has cancelled the appointment of one parking management agent for charging unauthorised rates of parking fees with immediate effect.

The security deposit of Rs 10,000 has also been forfeited .

Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently launched ‘Imphal Evening’, a weekend plaza on Kanglapat Road with the aim to give recreational space to the people of the State .

According to a source, nine parking management agents (agencies) have been appointed by IMC to man vehicle parking at nine selected places .

The appointment of one of the parking management agencies, M/s MKM Vegetable Farming, Yairipok Top Chingtha, was cancelled today by IMC for charging higher rates of parking fees .

As per rules, parking fee for two-wheeler is Rs 10 per hour while parking fee per hour for four-wheeler, Mini bus (Winger, Tata Magic, auto-rickshaw and other commercial vehicles) and Bus (including other heavy vehicles) is Rs 30, Rs 50 and Rs 100 respectively .

However, M/s MKM Vegetable Farming, Yairipok Top Chingtha charged Rs 30 and Rs 50 per hour for two-wheeler and light four-wheeler vehicles respectively .

The agent also charged Rs 100 to Tata Magic, auto-rickshaw and mini-bus.

The parking fees charged by the agent were also clearly mentioned in the ticket.

Source: The Sangai Express